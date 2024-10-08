Drone used for smuggling drugs found on Tapah prison rooftop

IPOH: Police have seized a drone believed to have been used to smuggle drugs into Tapah Prison, about 62 kilometres from here.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said a prison sergeant spotted the drone on the rooftop of a building when patrolling the prison premises at 11.30 am yesterday.

He said a dhobi bag containing drugs was found attached to the drone.

“Preliminary investigations showed that inside it (bag) was a transparent plastic packet containing three plastic packets filled with white powder suspected to be heroin, weighing 122 grammes (g).

“We also found two transparent plastic packets containing crystal lumps suspected to be methamphetamine, weighing 12.9 g,” he said in a statement today.

Azizi said this was the first reported case of people using drones to smuggle drugs into a prison.

“Police have opened an investigation paper and the case is being investigated under Sections 39B and 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Police take a serious view of drug smuggling activities, especially if it involves bringing drugs into prisons. We are conducting a comprehensive investigation,” he added.