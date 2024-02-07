Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) (Amendment) Bill 2024 tabled for first reading

KUALA LUMPUR: The Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) (Amendment) Bill 2024 was tabled for the first reading in the Dewan Rakyat.

The bill, among other things aims to amend the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 (Act 283) was tabled by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

According to the blue copy published on the Parliament’s website, the bill, among other things, amends the long title of Act 283 to expand its scope to include addicts of substance and drug or substance abusers.

The amendment also, among other things, aims to expand the scope of treatment and rehabilitation for drug or substance addicts or drug or substance abusers in addition to amending Section 3 to provide that an officer may detain in custody any person he reasonably suspects of being a drug or substance addict or abuser drugs or substances.

In addition, the bill also seeks to amend Section 5 in relation to the obligation of any drug or substance addict or suspected drug or substance abuser to undergo testing procedures.

The amendment also covers the replacement of Section 12 to give the director-general the power to shorten the period of treatment and rehabilitation of any person in any rehabilitation centre or service centre or in the community for any reason the director-general deems fit.

Saifuddin Nasution said the second and third readings of the bill are scheduled to be presented at the same meeting.