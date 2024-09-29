Drug syndicate using cars to store drugs busted

JOHOR BAHRU: A drug trafficking syndicate using two vehicles to store drugs since May has been busted after four members, including its mastermind, were arrested on Wednesday.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said the suspects, 29 to 49, were arrested in two separate raids in Kulai and Skudai here.

“The syndicate would obtain drug supplies from Kuala Lumpur and repackage them into small packs and store them under the bonnet of two vehicles.

“They would then bring the small packs to several locations known as drug haunts around the city for sale,” he said during a media conference at the Johor contingent police headquarters here today.

A total of 55.9 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis, 11.7 kg of heroin, 122.7 grams (g) of methamphetamine, 21 g of eramin 5 pills and 70 g of ecstasy pills worth RM309,192 were seized, along with two cars, a motorcycle, a necklace and cash totalling another RM120,173.

He said that all the suspects possessed prior records relating to drug and criminal offences and two of them tested positive for drugs.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days from Thursday till Oct 2 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, he added.