Durian seller charged with breaking into Genting casino, stealing chips worth RM4.6 million

RAUB: A durian seller was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today for allegedly breaking into a casino room in Genting Highlands and stealing 1,160 chips worth more than RM4.6 million belonging to Genting Highlands Berhad in October last year.

Lee Kian Keong, 45, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Magistrate Siti Aisyah Ahmad.

According to the charge sheet, the accused, along with three others who were previously charged, had allegedly broken into and stolen 1,160 chips worth RM4,607,800 belonging to Genting Highlands Berhad in the Twilight 3 room, Sky Casino Genting Highlands, at 7.12 am on Oct 28, 2023.

The charge was framed under Section 457 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum imprisonment term of five years and a fine. If theft is involved, the imprisonment term can be extended to 14 years, and for a second or subsequent offence, the offender may be fined or caned.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Zamharir Muhammad Zuhid proposed a bail of RM15,000 with one surety for the accused.

Lawyer Dinesh Muthal, representing the accused, requested a lower bail, citing his client’s unstable income as a seasonal fruit (durian) trader and his responsibility to support his 70-year-old mother.

The court granted bail at RM10,000 with one surety and set July 26 for mention of the case.

Three other men had pleaded not guilty to the same charge in the Bentong Magistrate’s Court in November last year.