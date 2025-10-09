Government committed to empowering MSMEs in international halal industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is committed to expanding Malaysian Halal Certification recognition to empower micro, small and medium enterprises in the global halal industry and enhance the country’s export value chain.

According to the Prime Minister’s Department, Malaysia’s halal exports were valued at RM39.44 billion in the second quarter of this year, involving 1,499 halal exporting companies.

The department stated that 956 companies are MSMEs which play an important role in strengthening Malaysia’s participation in the international halal market.

This response addressed a parliamentary question from Datuk Idris Ahmad regarding the government’s strategy to widen halal certificate recognition for MSMEs in international markets.

The PMD said halal export achievements involving MSMEs were contributed by various strategic overseas initiatives to strengthen global acceptance of Malaysian halal certification.

Among key strategies implemented is strengthening international recognition through mutual recognition arrangements with foreign halal certification bodies.

Jakim has recognised 92 halal certification bodies from 47 countries to date through these strategic collaborations.

Meanwhile, total investment recorded in HALMAS-accredited industrial parks reached RM16.7 billion as of August 2025.

HALMAS is a government initiative to recognise industrial parks meeting halal infrastructure and support service standards for systematic industry growth.

Halal industry training programmes and technical guidance are conducted by State Islamic Religious Councils and State Islamic Departments to increase MSME readiness for domestic and international markets.

Programmes implemented include halal certification workshops, MS1500 compliance seminars, halal clinics, documentation guidance, and technical courses on Good Manufacturing Practices and HACCP.

The halal sector contributed 7.94% to gross domestic product in the second quarter this year with an estimated value of RM38.76 billion, showing continued encouraging performance. – Bernama