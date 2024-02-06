E-hailing driver assault: Complain to IPCC if doubtful of investigation - Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: Anyone can file a complaint with the Independent Police Conduct Commission (IPCC), which was established in line with the MADANI government’s commitment to protecting the rights of all citizens, especially vulnerable groups, stated Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform), Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

“In a country that upholds the rule of law like Malaysia, no one is above the law, and the legal principle states that a person is innocent until proven guilty,“ she said in a post on X today, addressing doubts by some quarters about the investigation into a VIP escort who allegedly assaulted a disabled man recently.

She also expressed her appreciation to the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, and Inspector-General of Police, Tan Sri Razarudin Husain for their insistence on a thorough investigation into the case.

On Wednesday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa reported that they received a complaint at 1 pm on Tuesday from an e-hailing driver, who claimed he was assaulted by a member of a VIP entourage.

The 46-year-old victim then filed a second report at 9.59 pm the same day, stating that the matter had been resolved amicably and he did not wish to pursue it further.

According to media reports, the victim lodged the initial police report after being punched in the head and told to move his vehicle while waiting for a passenger at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur Sentral.