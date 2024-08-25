E-hailing driver facing trauma, loss of income after being falsely accused of kidnapping

JOHOR BAHRU: An e-hailing driver has suffered trauma and lost of income after being falsely accused of attempting to kidnap a passenger during the alleged Aug 11 incident.

According to the 54-year-old man, who only wished to be known as Wong, despite the police confirming that there was no criminal element of kidnapping in the case, he continues to receive threatening phone calls and his identity and car registration have been circulated online.

“Besides my face and car, my location has also been shared on social media. I feel unsafe. I have even received calls from people claiming to be relatives of the passenger. They want to meet me, and if I refuse, they threaten to harm me.

“I am being treated like a criminal. I have filed two police reports on Aug 11 and 15 for my protection. I never had any intention to kidnap anyone. I hope the public will stop these false accusations and bullying,“ he said at a press conference at the MCA office today.

Wong, who previously worked as a taxi driver for 30 years, said that due to the accusations, he is afraid to return to e-hailing services, resulting in a loss of up to RM300 a day.

Meanwhile, MCA Youth public service and complaints bureau chief Heng Zhi Li hoped that the condemnation and bullying would stop as they could cause harm.

On Aug 18, Johor Bahru North District police chief ACP Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh confirmed that there was no attempted kidnapping involving the e-hailing driver and a 17-year-old female passenger.

Balveer Singh was quoted as saying that the incident was a misunderstanding.

The driver had changed the route without informing the passenger due to road maintenance on the original route, which led the passenger to jump out of the car.