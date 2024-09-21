E-waste: Latest threat to beaches - Activist

PORT DICKSON: Electronic waste materials (e-waste), including vaping devices and accessories, have become the latest threat to the beaches here, with increasing amounts of this waste discovered during beach cleaning programmes carried out in the area

An environmental activist, Noor Fadzli Shah, also the Kelab Bangsa Prihatin Negeri Sembilan deputy chairman, said the situation has become quite worrying with two to four used disposable vapes found during each cleaning programme or more than 40 wastes collected a year.

He said it not only affects the environment but poses a threat to marine life as well as affecting human health if not contained immediately.

“Vape is a new garbage category or trend now, every piece of garbage we collect is recorded by type, weight and so on, and from year to year there is an increase including vape waste.

“Proper disposal of e-waste has to be carried out, both on land and also in the sea. We cannot simply dispose of them because in vaping devices there are materials such as batteries that need to be disposed of differently.

“Heavy metals will contaminate the habitat of non-moving marine life such as mussels,“ he told reporters at the beach cleaning and mangrove planting programme here today.

The programme, held for two days until tomorrow, involved the participation of 200 representatives from several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and public universities. It was held in conjunction with the International Coastal Clean Up and World Clean Up Day.

Meanwhile, Noor Fadzli said plastic is the biggest contributor to waste on the beach with an increase of almost 50 per cent compared to the last few years, followed by food waste, glass and other waste.

He said more than 300 kilogrammes of garbage was collected within two hours of each cleaning programme, comprising plastic bags, glass bottles, cigarette butts, fishing lines, nets, styrofoam and disposable diapers.

“We do need business activities to boost the local economy but more frequent monitoring needs to be done to curb the problem of littering,“ he said.

Regarding today’s programme, he said it was aimed at fostering public awareness so that they continue to keep the beach area clean and preserve the beauty of the environment as Port Dickson has always been an attraction for local and foreign tourists.

He also hoped that such an activity be included in the Negeri Sembilan’s tourism calendar.