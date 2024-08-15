PETALING JAYA: An eatery in Bandar Permaisuri, Cheras has been subject to action after two receipts for the same sardine fried rice at its premises went viral, showing a price increase of RM1.50 within a day.

According to Malaysia Gazette, a team of officers was dispatched to the restaurant today to investigate the matter based on the complaint involving a social media post, said the Kuala Lumpur division of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Ministry.

“Through an inspection of the price tags on the menu book at the restaurant, it was found that the actual price for sardine fried rice is RM9, while a RM0.30 charge for packaging is clearly stated in the menu for customers.

“For dine-in orders at the restaurant, no additional charges are imposed except for the food price itself, including an additional six percent SST charge,“ as quoted by the statement.

As a result, a notice under Section 21 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011 was issued to the eatery.

The notice, which aims to obtain justification for the price difference on the two receipts, was handed over to the restaurant’s supervisor for further action.

“We have issued a stern warning to the restaurant to always update the price tags so that customers are not confused, and to always comply with the laws enforced by KPDN, and not repeat the mistakes that have been made.”

The statement added that the restaurant has also apologised for the issue and is ready to contact the complainant to provide clarification or address any arising matters.