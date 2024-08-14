EATING out these days can be considered a luxury activity. Even the ol’ reliable economy rice is not that affordable anymore.

But imagine relying on your local mamak for a simple plate of fried rice, only to be charged a completely different price for the same exact dish.

Suprised customer El Ukasyah took to his Facebook on Aug 10 to share his rather strange bill dining at a mamak in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Kuala Lumpur.

In the post, Ukasyah compares the prices of two bills.

The first bill, he had ordered a takeaway on Aug 8 at 8.04pm. Meanwhile, the second bill was on the very next day, Aug 9 at 6.43pm.

In both bills, he had ordered the exact same thing, sardine fried rice and a fried egg.

But what makes it strange is that he was charged RM7.80 for the sardine fried rice on Aug 8, but on Aug 9, he was charged RM9.30 for the sardine fried rice.

This meant his sardine fried rice took a jump of RM1.50 in 24 hours.

Ironically, the fried egg price stayed the same for the two consecutive days at RM1.90.

Confused, Ukasyah opted to make light of the situation, captioning his post, “Maybe the prices follow the stock market”.

Naturally, his post went viral, with 1.8K likes and 900 over comments from netizens who were equally surprised by the sudden jump in price.

A few amused netizens made light about the price jump, comparing it to the monthly sales.

“Maybe because it was 8.8, it was on sale like Shopee. Then when its over, the price returned back to normal. Stay strong,” commented Azyan Yan.

“It follows the market price of sardine fish,” joked another.

While others urged him to report the restaurant to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDN) Ministry.

