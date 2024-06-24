EC issues 128 postal ballot papers for Sg Bakap by-election

NIBONG TEBAL: The Election Commission (EC) today issued 128 postal ballot papers to eligible voters in the Sungai Bakap state by-election.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said a total of 120 Category 1A postal ballots were issued for election officials and policemen while five Category 1B postal ballots were for Malaysian citizens living abroad and three Category 1C postal ballots for agencies and organisations.

“All policemen involved in this by-election have been issued postal ballot papers. Therefore, there will be no early voting centres opened on July 2,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the issuance of the postal ballot paper was done by the election personnel appointed as the Returning Officer in the presence of the postal ballot agent of the contesting candidates.

Ikmalrudin also reminded all postal voters to mark the ballot paper and fill in the Identity Declaration form (Form 2) completely and correctly and immediately return it to the Returning Officer before 5 pm on voting day on July 6.

“Voters are also reminded to always maintain the secrecy of their respective votes by not taking pictures of postal ballot papers and spreading them on social media sites,“ he said.

The Sungai Bakap state by-election, which witnessed a one-to-one clash between Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abidin Ismail, was held following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to inflammation in the stomach.

The EC set July 6 as the voting day for the by-election which has 39,279 voters consisting of 39,222 ordinary voters and 57 policemen.