PETALING JAYA: Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli has appealed to the residents of Putrajaya to keep an eye out for his missing cat, Muffin.

Rafizi took to his Facebook page today (July 15) to share that his cat has been missing for two days and have requested the residents of Presint 10, Putrajaya to contact him if they spotted Muffin.

“To the residents around Presint 10, Putrajaya, if you see this orange and white cat, please contact me.

“Muffin has not come home for two days, it has never gone out of the house before, and it has learned how to climb out.

“It (Muffin) is overly friendly with everyone, even if it doesn’t know them,” he said in his post.