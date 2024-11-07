ECRL project work progress status in Kelantan at 79.81% as of May 2024 - MoT

KUALA LUMPUR: The progress status of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project in Kelantan has reached 79.81% as of May 2024, according to the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

The MoT said the progress of the work involved the bridge structures where 428 out of 468 beam launching spans had been installed on the main line and construction work for both stations in Kelantan had also started.

“In addition, track installation work in Kelantan is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2024 using a track laying machine,“ the ministry said on the parliament website on Wednesday in a written reply to a question from Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PN-Pasir Puteh) who wanted to know the progress status of the ECRL project, especially for the state of Kelantan and what is the plan to ensure the positive impact of the project will provide an economic spillover to the local population when it starts operating later.

The 665-kilometre ECRL project is a rail infrastructure project that will connect the states on the East Coast with the West Coast of Peninsular Malaysia, namely Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Selangor.

As of May 2024, the overall progress status of this project has reached 67.09%.

The MoT said PLANMalaysia, through the East Coast Rail Line Integrated Land Use Master Plan (PeGTaECRL), will map out the land use development along the ECRL alignment and around the station including the development of the Economic Accelerator Project (EAP) investment.

“The detailed proposed plan in the PeGTaECRL for Kelantan involves two ECRL stations, namely the Kota Bharu and Pasir Puteh stations.

“Among the main proposals for the ECRL stations in Kelantan are the development of Bandar Baru Tunjong which is a new township for the Ketereh area, while in Pasir Puteh is the proposed development of a logistics hub as well as the proposed land port in Bandar Baru Tok Bali which will strengthen the Pasir Puteh station as a cargo hub for Kelantan and northern Terengganu,“ according to the MoT.