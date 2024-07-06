Eight companies in Terengganu fined for neglecting worker safety and health

KUALA TERENGGANU: Eight companies in Terengganu have been fined in the first five months of this year for neglecting worker safety and health standards.

Terengganu Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director Noorazman Soud said the violations included working at heights without personal protective equipment (PPE) and failing to ensure a safe and healthy work environment for employees.

“Eight companies have been fined a total of RM20,500 for various offences.

“However, we have observed that employer awareness of worker safety and health has improved over the years, thanks to continuous enforcement activities and campaigns,” he said when contacted last night.

Noorazman also reported that 98 workplace accidents were recorded from January to May this year.

Of these, he said, five were fatal accidents, three involved permanent disability, 80 were without permanent disability, and 10 were dangerous occurrences.

“The five fatal accidents occurred in the construction, plantation and shipping sectors, which are considered more hazardous than other industries,” he said.

He added that his department conducts ongoing monitoring to ensure all employers comply with the regulations under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 and the Factories and Machinery Act 1967.