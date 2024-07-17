Eight houses destroyed in fire, woman injured

TAWAU: A woman suffered burns on the face and legs in an early morning fire which destroyed eight houses in Kampung Hidayat, Batu 4, Jalan Apas here today,

Tawau Fire and Rescue Station chief Jemishin Ujin said the 31-year-old woman has been sent to Tawau Hospital Hospital.

He said the station received a distress call at 1.50 am, following which a team of 20 firefighters were sent to the scene.

“On arrival, they found eight houses and four cars on fire. Swift action was taken to prevent the fire from spreading to 15 other nearby houses,” he said when contacted here today.

According to Jemishin, the firefighters managed to control the fire at 3.43 am and the operation ended at 7.24 am.

He said the cause of the fire and the losses incurred are still under investigation