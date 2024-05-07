Elderly couple killed in car-bus collision

MACHANG: An 88-year-old man and his wife were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with an express bus at KM3.7 of Jalan Machang-Tanah Merah here today.

Machang district police chief Supt Ahmad Shafiki Hussin said Abdul Razab Awang Kechik and his wife, Zaiton Ismail, 70, died on the spot in the 12.30 pm incident.

The couple was travelling in a Perodua Kancil from Tanah Merah to Machang.

“Preliminary investigations showed that Abdul Razab lost control of the car and it went into the path of the oncoming express bus,” he said in a statement.

“The express bus carrying 29 passengers could not avoid the car and collided head-on with it,” he said.

He said the bus driver and passengers escaped unhurt.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.