Cops confirm receiving report of actor allegedly assaulted girlfriend

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have confirmed receiving a report from a local woman claiming that she was assaulted by her boyfriend, who is an actor.

Petaling Jaya District Police Chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said the woman filed the report at 6:53 PM yesterday.

He said that in the incident at 3.38 am the same day, the victim claimed the 37-year-old actor not only scolded her but also punched her in the left eye and body.

“Preliminary investigations found that the 25-year-old victim went out with her sister before being contacted and scolded by the suspect over a misunderstanding.

“The woman met her boyfriend at Ara Damansara, where the suspect beat her in his car. They had been in a relationship for six months,” he said in a statement today.

According to Shahrulnizam, the police would obtain an Order to Investigate (OTI) from the Public Prosecutor’s Office to summon the suspect for his statement to be recorded and to assist in the investigation under Section 323 of the Penal Code.

He urged those with information regarding this case to contact the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters at 03-79662222.