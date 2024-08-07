KPDN Kedah foils attempt to misappropriate 6,130 litres of diesel and petrol

ALOR SETAR: The Kedah branch of the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) foiled an attempt to misappropriate 6,130 litres of diesel and petrol during a raid on a licensed fuel wholesaler’s premises in the Bukit Kayu Hitam Industrial Area yesterday.

Director Muhammad Nizam Jamaludin stated that the raid conducted by a team of KPDN Kubang Pasu officers and personnel at 8.30 am was the result of two weeks of intelligence gathering.

“A 37-year-old local employee was found filling diesel and petrol into the tanks of two trailers with foreign registration number plates, which had been modified with additional tanks.

“We found 2,148 litres of diesel and 3,982 litres of petrol in the additional tanks. The estimated value of the seized items is RM230,300,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the employee and two 36-year-old Thai men were also detained to assist with the investigation under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 (Act 122).

“Consumers can lodge complaints to KPDN via the Op Kesan 2.0 Special Complaint Line at 012-6654292, the e-complaint portal at http://e-aduan.kpdn.gov.my, or at any nearby KPDN office,“ he said.