Elderly man burnt to death in car fire

SIBU: An elderly man was found burnt to death in a car that caught fire near an oil palm plantation in Suai, Niah, about 90 kilometres from Miri city last night.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre spokesperson said the deceased is identified as Chen Kian Seong, 63, from Bandar Baru Permyjaya, Miri.

He said the department received a call about the incident at 11.05 pm and a team from the Batu Niah Fire and Rescue Station was rushed to the scene.

“The incident involved a Proton Wira Aeroback that was completely destroyed by fire, which had been extinguished before the fire brigade arrived. Upon inspection, the team found the victim’s charred body in the driver’s seat,” he said in a statement today.

He said firefighters assisted in removing the charred remains from the vehicle, which were then handed over to the police for further action.