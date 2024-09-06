Elderly man loses RM44,500 in nude video blackmail

JEMPOL: An elderly man lost RM44,500 after being blackmailed by a foreign woman who threatened to spread his nude video.

District police chief Supt Hoo Chang Hook said the 61-year-old victim was forced to pay the money to the suspect, whom he knew on Facebook as ‘Ayuni Seri’, to prevent his video from being disseminated.

“The suspect, believed to be an Indonesian national, made a video call while undressed on June 3 at 4.30 pm. The victim was asked to undress and participate in the video call for about a minute,“ he said in a statement.

Hoo said the complainant, a retired government employee, made six transfers to four different accounts totalling RM44,500 from June 5 to 7.

He added that the victim was further asked to transfer RM58,500 yesterday to resolve the issue.

“However, due to running out of money, the victim lodged a police report, and the case is being investigated under Section 384 of the Penal Code,” he said.