Elderly woman stabbed to death while trying to resolve argument

KEPALA BATAS: An elderly woman was stabbed in her head with a pair of scissors while trying to resolve an argument between a mother and son in a house in Pekan Darat here today.

In the incident at about 11 am, the woman in her 80s was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital (HSJ) for treatment but died while the suspect’s mother, in her 70s, who was also injured received treatment at the Kepala Batas Hospital (HKB) here.

The incident happened when the victim was at home with the male suspect, who is also her nephew, in his 40s, and the suspect’s mother before an argument broke out between the mother and son.

It is understood that the elderly woman tried to break up the fight before the man, who was dissatisfied that the victim was trying to interfere in his argument with his mother, took a pair of scissors placed nearby and stabbed the left side of the victim’s head.

After the incident, the man went on a rampage, breaking his relative’s glass house door before the public called the police and he was arrested.

Penang police chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad when contacted by Bernama confirmed the incident and said the police were conducting further investigations.

He also said the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code and the suspect will be brought to court tomorrow for a remand application.