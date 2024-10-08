Empower Youth with tools, opportunities, and mindset for future progress - Adam Adli

HONG KONG: Youth are the backbone of society and the catalyst for future progress, and it is vital to empower them with the tools, opportunities, and mindset they need to succeed, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli said.

“Let us remember that youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are also the leaders of today,” he said in his keynote address during today’s Youth Development Summit here.

He highlighted Malaysia’s recognition of youth as pivotal to shaping the nation’s future, citing the introduction of the MADANI Youth Development Model 2030 last year, which is designed to address post-pandemic challenges and align youth empowerment with both national and global development agendas.

“The model’s four main thrusts - quality education, entrepreneurship, fitness and well-being, and youth involvement - are strategically crafted to nurture well-rounded individuals ready to confront future challenges,” Adam explained.

Adam also spoke on the importance of quality education in providing youth with the knowledge, skills, and critical thinking abilities essential for thriving in a rapidly evolving world.

Reflecting on this year’s summit theme, “Set Sail for New Horizons,” he urged the cultivation of a generation of innovative and resilient youth capable of driving economic growth and creating sustainable solutions.

“Through targeted programmes and initiatives, we (Malaysia) aim to encourage young people to develop entrepreneurial skills and transform their ideas into successful ventures, thereby contributing to the nation’s economic resilience,” he added.

The one-day summit, which attracted over 2,000 youth leaders and speakers from around the globe, including Indonesia, Singapore, Laos, the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and China, was launched today by Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive John Lee Ka-chiu.

Prominent figures at the event included Hong Kong’s Chief Secretary for Administration Eric Chan Kwok-ki; Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Human Resources and Social Development Minister Ahmed Al-Majed; Laos Deputy Education and Sports Minister Kingmano Phommahaxa; and All-China Youth Federation president Xu Xiao.

The topics discussed at the summit included ‘Inspiring Youth Creativity for a Sustainable Future’ and ‘Nurturing Positive Thinking Amongst Young People’.