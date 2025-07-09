Selangor PBTs urged to ensure orderly MyKiosk placement

SHAH ALAM: All 12 local government authorities (PBTs) in Selangor have been instructed to ensure the placement of MyKiosk stall units is conducted systematically and in suitable locations.

State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Ng Suee Lim emphasized the need for safe and strategic placement to benefit both vendors and customers.

Ng stated, ”I want all PBTs to monitor and check the areas when placing MyKiosk. Let it be orderly and placed at suitable locations. After three months, if the kiosks are not filled, we can move them to new locations.”

The directive follows concerns raised by Dr Afif Bahardin (PN-Taman Medan) regarding the review of MyKiosk placement and deposit payments.

A total of 1,028 MyKiosk units have been constructed in Selangor, funded by an allocation of RM20.33 million. The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) contributed RM19.5 million, while PBTs covered RM822,211 for site preparation. Each unit costs approximately RM19,785.80, inclusive of structure and location-specific adjustments.

MyKiosk is a government initiative designed to support micro, small, and medium enterprises (PMKS) by offering affordable rental rates. The program aims to enhance business competitiveness and improve the socio-economic conditions of local traders.