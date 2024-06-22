Enjoy rural atmosphere within city at Putrajaya Parks Day

PUTRAJAYA: Putrajaya Parks Day, held for the first time at the Agricultural Heritage Park in Precinct 16 here, aims to attract over 5,000 visitors by showcasing a rural atmosphere within the city and a variety of traditional activities.

The event happening today and tomorrow, with the theme ‘Reminiscing the Olden Days,‘ offers visitors the chance to engage in traditional games such as congkak and sepak raga, try their hand at catching eels in the padi field, participate in sowing padi and experience the art of stirring dodol.

Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud said the event is being organised to emphasise the importance of having parks in residential areas and to give residents the opportunity to enjoy the locally grown produce.

“Admission is free, and visitors can enjoy a local fruit buffet with durian, rambutan and mangosteen for RM10 (adults) and RM5 (children aged seven and above) “ he told reporters after the opening ceremony here today.

The event was officiated by the wife of the prime minister, Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who spent nearly two hours at the park.

A statement from PPj highlighted that Putrajaya Parks Day aims to showcase the unique charm and diverse offerings of Putrajaya’s 12 public parks, enhancing its allure as a top tourist destination both locally and internationally.

The Agricultural Heritage Park was developed to preserve Malaysia’s agricultural heritage, offering the unique experience of an urban hamlet with an agro-tourism concept.