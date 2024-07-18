Ex-babysitter gets fine, community service for endangering child, leading to her death

KUALA LUMPUR: A former babysitter was fined RM5,000 and ordered to perform 36 hours of community service within six months for endangering a two-year-old girl in a situation that could have led to her death three years ago.

Judge Dr. Azrol Abdullah meted the sentence on Low Yu Ning, 38, after she pleaded guilty to exposing the child in a manner likely to lead to her death at a house on Jalan Danau Kota, Off Jalan Genting Kelang, here, at 1 pm on Dec 6, 2021.

She was charged under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum penalty of a RM50,000 fine or up to 20 years in prison, or both.

The court also ordered Low to be placed on a good behaviour bond for one year with a surety of RM2,000.

According to the facts of the case, a Malaysian Emergency Response Services 999 (MERS 999) operator received a report of the girl’s death and subsequently filed a police report.

Police arrested the accused at the house in Danau Kota and discovered that she had left the child unsupervised in a car seat in a room.

Considering that the accused was the person responsible for the child, the act of placing her in a car seat without supervision created a situation that could have resulted in the child’s death.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Muhairi Mohamed Noh requested the court to allow a plea bargain under Section 172(d) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Meanwhile, Low’s lawyer S. Kirthen, confirmed after the proceedings that they had submitted a representation to the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) to drop the charges against his client.

“Initially, my client was charged with abuse, but the AGC amended the charge as there were no signs of beating recorded in the medical report,” he said.