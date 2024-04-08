Ex-Lubuk Batu PPK GM pleads not guilty to CBT charge

ALOR SETAR: A former general manager of Lubuk Batu Regional Farmers’ Organisation (PPK) pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, today, to a charge of criminal breach of trust (CBT), involving RM30,000 from the agency in 2019.

Nurizah Noordin, 49, made the plea after the charge was read before Judge N. Priscilla Hemamalini.

She is alleged to have committed a criminal breach of trust by cashing a Lubuk Batu PPK cheque, made out to Roslin Allias, worth RM30,000, for her personal use, at a bank in Jitra on Jan 30, 2019, at 3.30 pm.

The charge was framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of imprisonment for not less than two years and up to 20 years, along with whipping and a fine, if convicted.

Meanwhile, Roslin, 40, who was also charged in the same court for abetting Nurizah to commit the offence, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read against him.

Roslin, who is a former Lubuk Batu PPK deputy general manager, was charged under Section 109 of the Penal Code and punishable under Section 409 of the same law.

The judge then allowed both accused to be bailed at RM10,000 in one surety each, in addition to being ordered to surrender their passports to the court until the disposal of the case and set Sept 5 for remention.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuting officer Mohd Zulfadli Azharudin appeared for the prosecution, while both accused were represented by lawyer Rafiee Noordin.