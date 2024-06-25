Ex-manager held in alleged RM77 million fake contracts case

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) detained a former company manager on suspicion of submitting fake employment contracts to apply for foreign worker quotas worth RM77 million.

MACC sources said the suspect, a man in his early 40s, was detained at around 6 pm yesterday while giving his statement at the MACC office in Putrajaya.

“Initial investigations found that besides the detained individual, seven directors were involved in the scheme, with four companies implicated.

“All of them applied for foreign worker quotas at the Labour Department by submitting suspected false documents, allegedly carried out in 2022 involving 25 fake employment contracts, involving about RM77 million,” he told Bernama.

The suspect will be remanded for seven days from today, the source said.

MACC Special Operations Division senior director Datuk Azmi Kamaruzaman, when contacted, confirmed the arrest.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 16 of the MACC Act 2009, and MACC is currently tracing several other individuals to assist in the investigation.