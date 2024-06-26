Ex-odd job worker’s death sentence commuted to 30 years for trafficking 245kg of cannabis

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal today commuted the death sentence of a former odd-job worker to 30 years’ jail on two counts of trafficking 245 kg of cannabis in 2016.

Mohd Faizal Zainal Abidin, 46, was also ordered by the court to be given 24 strokes of the rotan.

The Court of Appeal three-member panel consisting of judges Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali, Datuk Azmi Ariffin and Datuk Azhahari Kamal Ramli ordered Mohd Faizal to serve the sentence concurrently from the date of his arrest on March 13, 2016.

Justice Ruzima, in delivering the court’s decision, said that based on the submission by Mohd Faizal’s lawyer Gurbachan Singh, the court has decided to uphold Mohd Faizal’s conviction for the offences.

He, however, said the court is exercising its discretion to substitute the death sentence to life imprisonment of 30 years and 12 strokes of the rotan for each offence.

On Sept 9, 2022, the High Court sentenced Mohd Faizal to death after finding him guilty of the two charges of trafficking the drug at a house in Jalan USJ 13/3E, Subang Jaya, Selangor at about 3 pm on March 12, 2016, and at a parking lot in USJ 13/3E, Subang Jaya, Selangor at the same time and day.