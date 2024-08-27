Ex-policeman jailed, fined for bribery

SHAH ALAM: An ex-policeman was sentenced to one day in jail by the Sessions Court here today for accepting RM3,000 in exchange for releasing a Nepalese citizen from the Centralised Lockup of the Shah Alam District Police Headquarters (IPD) in December 2022.

Judge Datuk Anita Harun handed down the sentence on S. Kabilann, 34, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

Kabilan, now a car park attendant, was also fined RM6,000. He paid the fine.

The former policeman, then a Lance Corporal at the Shah Alam IPD, was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code with obtaining the money without consideration from a 47-year-old local man whom he knew had a connection with his official function.

He was charged with receiving the money through his bank account at a bank branch in Kapar, Klang, on Dec 13, 2022.

In mitigation, Kabilan, unrepresented, told the court that he had no permanent job since two years ago after being sacked from the police force and was supporting his parents and two young children.

Deputy public prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin appeared for the prosecution.