Ex-UniMAP subsidiary coo charged with three counts of power abuse

KANGAR: A former chief operating officer of a Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) subsidiary was charged in the Sessions Court here, today, with three counts of abuse of power in approving payment vouchers worth RM8,205, in 2018.

The accused, Zunaidi Ibrahim, 51, who is currently working as a lecturer at a university in Brunei, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before Judge Norsalha Hamzah.

On the first count, Zunaidi, who was then the chief operating officer of Technopreneur At UniMAP Sdn Bhd, is charged with approving a payment voucher, amounting to RM2,652.50, for Wan Khairunizam Wan Ahmad, his partner in SWZ Technology Consultant Company. This payment was intended for gifts for ICIET 2018 committee members and participants.

The alleged offence occurred at the Technopreneur At UniMAP Sdn Bhd office, on Aug 2, 2018.

On the second count, Zunaidi is accused of approving a payment voucher, of RM2,900, to SWZ Technology Consultants, for the design and development of the ICIET 2018 website, at the same location, on Aug 3, 2018.

The third charge alleges that Zunaidi used his position to approve a payment voucher, amounting to RM2,652.50, for his company, related to the purchase of promotional gifts for ICIET 2018’s committee members and participants, at the same location, on Sept 3, 2018.

The charges are framed under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and are punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law.

If convicted, Zunaidi faces a maximum imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Akmal Abdul Ghani is handling the prosecution, while the accused is represented by lawyer Muhammad Akif Hafie Abd Halim.

Given that the accused is currently employed in Brunei, the court granted bail of RM15,000 for all charges in one surety, and ordered him to report monthly to the MACC office in Limbang, Sarawak.

The court set Sept 9 for remention.