Exemption for applicants without SPM for SPIM course as certified instructor

PUTRAJAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) will implement a special programme to exempt applicants without Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) to take up the Driving School Instructors’ Certificate (SPIM) course.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the initiative allows individuals without SPM to become certified instructors in an effort to address the shortage of instructors at driving institutes (IM).

“According to the feedback from IM, we are indeed facing a teaching staff problem. So we are giving a period of six months from July 1 to December 31 for this exemption. So anyone who does not have an SPM can register to take the SPIM course,“ he said.

He told a press conference after officiating the Annual General Meeting of the Malaysian Association of Driving institutes, here today.

Loke said applicants need to attend a two-week course at JPJ Academy in Melaka. He said the Ministry of Transport will look at the effectiveness of the programme before reviewing the policy if necessary.

Loke said every year about 700,000 would-be drivers register at one of the 255 IMs nationwide.

“IM employs approximately 15,000 teaching staff including employees. On average, each IM needs to take 2,500 students every year,“ he said.

Loke said the special programme followed feedback that there are many experienced and prudent drivers who have the potential to become good trainee instructors but do not get the opportunity due to lack of SPM qualifications.

“In the appeal letters received, there are retired armed forces or police officers who earn a living at IM after completing their civil service,“ he said.

In other developments, Loke said RTD was asked to review the standard operating procedures (SOP) and existing regulations including the conditions for the use of IM vehicles so that they are allowed to be used for the purpose of picking up and sending candidates and also for transportation from home to office for IM instructors with conditions.

Loke said several new policies have been implemented to digitize the IM industry, for example the e-testing system initiative that was announced in March and it is at the implementation stage.

In addition, he said the government also allows IMs who meet the qualifications to set up computerized legal test centres to provide smooth services to the public.

Loke said that among the initiatives to improve the IM industry is a new element that should be incorporated into the existing IM module so that drivers are trained in the right way in operating electric vehicles (EVs) considering that type of vehicle is increasingly becoming the choice of consumers.