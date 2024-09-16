Express bus crashes into divider on PLUS Expressway, over 30 injured

PETALING JAYA: An express bus carrying more than 30 passengers crashed into a road divider at KM273.4 of the North-South Expressway (northbound) in Ipoh earlier today.

According to the New Straits Times, the passengers sustained injuries from the crash.

Fortunately, no fatalities were reported.

Seventeen personnel from the Ipoh and Simpang Pulai Fire and Rescue stations were dispatched to the scene after being alerted of the incident at 1.10am today.

Ipoh Fire and Rescue station chief Azman Hussin confirmed that three passengers sustained injuries after being trapped in their seats during the crash.

ALSO READ: Man killed as car crashes into express bus on Jalan Bahau

The driver and the remaining passengers suffered only minor injuries and were able to leave the bus on their own.

The trapped passengers were handed over to the medical team for further examination and treatment after being rescued.

The rescue operation concluded at 2.45am.