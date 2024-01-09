Man killed as car crashes into express bus on Jalan Bahau

JEMPOL: A man was killed when the car he was travelling in collided with an express bus at Kilometre 24 of Jalan Bahau, Kamayani here, last night.

Jempol police chief, Supt Hoo Chang Hook, said in the 10.50 pm incident, the car driven by another man, reportedly lost control, veered into the opposite lane and crashed into the bus.

The bus, which was carrying 23 passengers, was heading towards Bahau.

As a result of the accident, the 30-year-old passenger in the car, sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The 36-year-old car driver suffered injuries to his leg and face and is currently receiving treatment at Jempol Hospital,“ Hoo said in a statement today.

“The bus driver and passengers were unhurt and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he added.