Express bus crushes into road divider, seven sustain light injuries

KUALA LUMPUR: Seven victims, including the driver of the express bus, were slightly injured after the bus skidded and hit the road divider after the Jalan Duta Toll Plaza heading to Kuala Lumpur here early this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Senior Fire Officer Operations Commander (PBK) II, Mohammad Yusri Aziz said JBPM received an emergency call regarding the incident involving the bus heading to Kuala Lumpur at 6.17 am.

He said a total of four firemen together with a fire engine from Menjalara Fire and Rescue Station were rushed to the location upon receiving the call

“All the victims who were in the bus were successfully rescued by the fire brigade,“ according to the statement.

According to the statement, all the victims were handed over to a Ministry of Health facility.