Extensive SAR Op for missing fisherman in Labuan waters

LABUAN: A large-scale search and rescue (SAR) operation is currently underway in the waters off Labuan for fisherman, Ramlee Mahrof, 46, who has been missing since last night.

Ramlee, a villager of Kampung Tanjung Aru, was last seen setting out to sea from the Tanjung Aru jetty at 6 pm on Monday (Aug 19).

Labuan police chief Supt. Mohd Hamizi Halim said his family lodged a police report when Ramlee failed to return home for dinner.

Authorities launched an initial SAR operation at 8 pm, which continued until midnight before being temporarily halted.

The SAR op resumed today at 6 am and it involved multiple agencies, including the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), customs department, Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM), Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) and local villagers.

“The search is focused on Terumbu Tompok Kerukan, Tompok Jahat Barat and Beting Iris -- areas where frequently went fishing. The operation covers a radius of approximately 16.5 nautical miles (nm) from Kuala Penyu and 17 nm from Labuan,“ he also said.

Mohd Hamizi assured the operation would continue until Ramlee is found, emphasising the commitment of the involved agencies in locating the missing fisherman.