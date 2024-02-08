Extortion: Two policemen plead not guilty

KAJANG: Two policemen pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to the extorting RM300 from a Myanmar man, five days ago.

Corporal Nik Ridzuan Nik Man, 39, and Constable Muhammad Najmi Mohd Khodri, 27, were jointly charged with extorting Wai Lin Phyo, 29, by putting him in fear of being arrested, prompting the victim to hand over RM300.

The offence was committed on the roadside of Jalan Taming Sari 1, Balakong, here at 11.30 am last July 28.

The charge, framed under Section 384 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years or with a fine or whipping, or any two of the punishments upon conviction.

The court allowed them bail of RM4,000 with one surety each and set Sept 3 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Husna Amran appeared for the prosecution while lawyers Muhamad Wafiq Hadie and Mohd Fikah Sanusi represented Nik Ridzuan and Muhammad Najmi, respectively.