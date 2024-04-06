Fadhlina sends good luck wishes to Malaysian ASG contingent

KUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek wished the Malaysian contingent the best of luck at the 2024 ASEAN Schools Games (ASG) which is currently taking place in Da Nang City, Vietnam until June 9.

According to her, a total of 118 athletes and 37 officials are participating in the championship which entered its 13th year.

“The Malaysian team is already there and is fighting with a high spirit of sportsmanship to honour our beloved country.

“May Team Malaysia succeed! I’m sure you can!” she said in a post on her X page today.

For the record, since the organisation of this game in 2009, Malaysia has managed to become the overall champion three times.