Fadillah to lead Malaysian delegation to ISF 2024

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof will make a working visit to Jakarta from tomorrow until Friday in conjunction with the Indonesia International Sustainability Forum (ISF) 2024.

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation said Fadillah, who is Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, is expected to deliver a keynote address at the ISF at the invitation of the Indonesian government.

“His presence at this forum will strengthen Malaysia’s image and role in the global sustainability agenda, particularly in the vision of energy transition. It also reflects Malaysia’s ongoing commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” it said in a statement today.

It said that Malaysia’s stance in demonstrating an active commitment to the sustainability agenda and climate mitigation through the expansion of renewable energy use at the national and regional levels, including in the aspect of coal phasing-out, is crucial to be highlighted at international forums such as the ISF 2024.

“Additionally, it demonstrates Malaysia’s readiness to implement a sustainable transition to foreign investors, thereby boosting their confidence to invest in Malaysia and encouraging them to fulfil sustainability agendas and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals,” it added.

Fadillah is also expected to pay a courtesy call on Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Investment and Maritime Affairs Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and is scheduled to meet with the Malaysian diaspora in Jakarta to share the latest developments in the country’s energy transition efforts.