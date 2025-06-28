New health clinic to be built in Betong - Uggah

KUCHING: A health clinic costing RM16 million will be built in the Simpang Layar area of Betong, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the clinic would complement two other proposed medical facilities in the Spaoh area of Betong - a RM36 million clinic and a RM5 million haemodialysis centre.

Uggah attributed these developments to the establishment of the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA).

“We have seen many high-impact projects coming our way. Another project we are eagerly anticipating is the completion of the road from Sri Aman to Betong town.

“This road, which is part of the Second Trunk Road project, is expected to be completed next year and will reduce travel time between the two towns to about 30 minutes,” he said in a statement today.

Uggah reiterated that he would continue to focus on creating more income-generating economic activities and promoting education excellence in Betong.

“We view modern farming as the way forward. Toward this end, we have identified an area of 1,000 acres for our agro park, and we have also identified several companies to spearhead the development with landowners,” he added.