Fahmi confirms termination of JKOM director-general’s service

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has confirmed that Community Communications Department (JKOM) director-general Mohd Khairuddin Othman was terminated from his position yesterday.

“In contract positions, any appointment and termination follow a process. Appointments and terminations are routine matters, and they adhere to the process I mentioned earlier, so it is orderly,“ he said.

“At the moment, his duties are being handled by an acting officer,“ he said during a weekly post-Cabinet meeting press conference here today.

However, he did not elaborate on the matter.

Yesterday, the former Paya Jaras state assemblyman confirmed that he had received the termination letter.

Mohd Khairuddin, who is also Selangor PKR secretary, was appointed as JKOM director-general on March 1, to fill the position previously held by Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusof.