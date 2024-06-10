Fahmi denies being linked or related to newly-appointed MDEC CEO Anuar Fariz

GEORGE TOWN: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has clarified that he is not related to newly-appointed Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) chief executive officer (CEO) Anuar Fariz Fadzil.

He also stressed that he was not involved in Anuar Fariz’s appointment, pointing out that MDEC was under the Digital Ministry helmed by Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and not the Communications Ministry.

“Anuar Fariz Fadzil has nothing to do with me, only the name is similar, he’s not my cousin, no relation at all. I have nothing to do with his appointment.

“Those who are trying to slander, I hope they are aware, don’t slander too easily and let this be a lesson to us all to always be cautious about information,” he told reporters after attending a Penang MADANI Community gathering in Kampung Batu Uban, Gelugor tonight.

He also shared that both his siblings, one who works in a chemical manufacturing company and the other a musician, have never received assistance or allocations from any agency under the Communications Ministry ever since he took over as minister.

Fahmi was commenting on allegations made by former UMNO supreme council member Isham Jalil, who tried to connect him to Anuar Fariz’s appointment as MDEC CEO by claiming they were related.

Anuar Fariz, formerly TikTok Malaysia’s head of public policy, was appointed as MDEC’s new CEO on Thursday, replacing Mahadhir Aziz, whose term ended on Aug 31.

Fahmi also said that his ministry has yet to decide on the appointment of the new Community Communications Department director and that it was an ongoing process.