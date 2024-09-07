Fahmi to discuss cyberbullying issues with Gobind, Azalina tomorrow

SUBANG JAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil will hold a meeting with Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said tomorrow to discuss matters related to cyberbullying.

“We want to make sure that the internet is safe, especially for children and families.

“All these matters will be carefully discussed with the two ministers involved before we bring them to the Cabinet meeting this Friday,” he said after launching the CelcomDigi AI Experience Centre here today.

Meanwhile, Fahmi said that an individual believed to be involved in cyberbullying that led to the alleged suicide of a media influencer recently had contacted at least two journalists with what appeared to be threats.

“At least two journalists have contacted me, complaining that the person believed to have cyberbullied the female influencer, the late Esha (A. Rajeswary), had also contacted them, and that they felt very scared at that time.

“This is because he (the individual) had gone to the extreme and had taken pictures of their houses and their family members. This is criminal intimidation,” he said.

Fahmi said bullies on social media usually use fake accounts to avoid their actions being detected and most victims suffer in silence.

“Cyberbullying has been a huge problem now, like in Esha’s case, several cyberbullies uploaded her picture as the background for their Tiktok live sessions and invited hundreds of people to troll her, to the point which can be considered as sexual assault.

“So, we must draw the line. Today, I have also asked the MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) to act on a number of individuals who have been found on Facebook or Tiktok live uttering words that can be interpreted as cyberbullying or disseminating content or ugly comments or any other comments that violate the laws,” he said.