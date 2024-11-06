Fahmi wants MyGCC to gather public feedback on targeted diesel subsidies

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil wants the Malaysia Government Call Centre (MyGCC) to record data on the number of calls and questions received from the public regarding the newly implemented targeted diesel subsidy system.

Speaking to the media after the ministry’s monthly assembly for June here today, he said the data will be compiled and presented in post-Cabinet meetings.

“On the ministry’s part, we will examine if there are consistent issues raised (regarding the diesel subsidy), and we will forward them to the relevant ministries and the Cabinet,“ he said.

At the same time, Fahmi also wants MyGCC to be able to answer callers’ questions regarding the diesel subsidy clearly and concisely.

Last Sunday, the government announced that the retail price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia has been set at RM3.35 per litre effective June 10 under the targeted subsidy system. The diesel price will remain capped at RM2.15 per litre in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan.

MyGCC is a one-stop call centre with a single number, 03 8000 8000, serving as a communication gateway connecting the public with government agencies.

MyGCC offers services for receiving enquiries, complaints, assistance with line transfers, suggestions, and public feedback through call channels, Chatbot, Short Message Service (SMS), email and social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter), operating 24 hours a day and seven days a week.