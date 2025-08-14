Liverpool agree £26m deal for Parma defender Giovanni Leoni

LIVERPOOL manager Arne Slot has confirmed an agreement with Parma to sign 18-year-old defender Giovanni Leoni.

The Premier League champions will reportedly pay £26 million for the young centre-back, who has only made 17 Serie A appearances.

This follows Liverpool’s £260 million summer spending spree on Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez.

The departure of Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen left Slot with limited defensive options.

Joe Gomez has been sidelined for most of pre-season, while Ibrahima Konate’s future remains uncertain with one year left on his contract.

“The clubs have agreed a deal but he hasn’t signed for us yet,“ Slot said ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League opener against Bournemouth.

Despite Leoni’s impending arrival, Liverpool may still pursue Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi for additional defensive cover.

Slot acknowledged the challenge of defending their title, citing squad changes and strong competition.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, and Caoimhin Kelleher have all left the club this summer.

The tragic loss of Diogo Jota in a car crash last month has also impacted the squad.

“The main reason that is so difficult is because there are so many competitors who can win the league,“ Slot added.

Florian Wirtz’s transfer fee could reach a British record £116 million, but Slot praised the German’s mental strength.

“When you see him play he is so creative,“ Slot said of Wirtz.

The Dutch coach believes Wirtz has adapted well to Liverpool despite the pressure of his price tag. - AFP