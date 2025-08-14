Rooney responds to Brady’s work ethic criticism in football debate

WAYNE ROONEY has hit back at criticism from Birmingham City minority owner Tom Brady, calling his remarks about work ethic “unfair.”

The former Manchester United and England captain was dismissed as Birmingham manager in January 2024 after a brief tenure.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, questioned Rooney’s work ethic in a documentary after visiting the club’s training ground in 2023.

Rooney responded on his new BBC podcast, *The Wayne Rooney Show*, stating Brady lacked understanding of football’s demands.

“Football is not NFL—NFL works for three months a year,“ Rooney said.

He emphasised that players require rest, unlike the NFL’s shorter season.

Birmingham struggled under Rooney and later under Tony Mowbray and Gary Rowett, suffering relegation to League One.

Rooney admitted the club was in disarray when he took charge, with an unfit squad.

Since then, Birmingham’s new ownership has revitalised the club with significant investment.

The team broke records in League One, securing 111 points and promotion last season.

Rooney acknowledged Brady’s legendary status but stood by his management approach.

He praised Birmingham’s recent success but defended his own decisions during his time there. - AFP