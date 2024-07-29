PETALING JAYA: Body weight is one of the main criteria for firefighters and members to be considered for promotion or even receiving awards for excellent service.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said an “ideal” body mass index (BMI) will also be one of the conditions set for the awarding of service medals, Free Malaysia Today reported.

Nor Hisham said the approach is to ensure JBPM personnel have the “ideal” body weight as part of fulfilling their job scope which requires physical strength.

A total of 1,900 personnel or an estimated 17% of firefighters and members were reportedly identified as overweight.

He added that some of them were also found to have contracted non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as high blood pressure.

Nor Hisham also mentioned the Wellness Hub - now implemented in 26 locations - have shown a positive impact on JBPM personnel.