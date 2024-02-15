One in three Malaysians struggle with low health literacy, largely due to unhealthy habits such as inactive lifestyles, inadequate fruit and vegetable consumption, and smoking, according to a statement last year by Deputy Health Minister Lukanisman Awang Sani

Surprisingly, even law enforcement officers aren’t immune to weight issues, despite the physical demands of their job.

According to Harian Metro, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Allaudeen Abdul Majid revealed during the monthly assembly at Dataran Perkasa that around 3% of the 10,000 police personnel under his command have an unhealthy body mass index (BMI).

In response to this concerning statistic, Allaudeen has instructed overweight police personnel to shed the extra pounds “as soon as possible.”

While no specific timeline was provided, he emphasised the importance of good health in coping with the challenges and stress of police work.

“The police face demanding tasks, and maintaining good health, fitness, and activity levels is crucial,“ he stated. “I hope all my officers can stay free from illness and maintain a professional appearance in uniform.