Feasibility study on Lemon Law expected to conclude in September - Armizan

KUALA LUMPUR: The feasibility study on the proposed Lemon Law involving a group of expert consultants is expected to conclude in September after commencing last month, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

Lemon Law provides a remedy for buyers of motor vehicles and other consumer goods to obtain compensation for products that repeatedly fail to meet quality and performance standards.

Armizan said the feasibility study was initiated in response to various complaints and cases, and its findings would serve as a basis for consideration of whether improvements are needed to the existing legal framework or if new legislation needs to be drafted.

“As part of our ongoing efforts, the ministry will continue holding engagement sessions with all relevant stakeholders, including through the Malaysian Consumer Symposium 2024 on June 4,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN-Jempol) about the government’s effort to formulate a new act or amend the existing act related to the Lemon Law to protect consumers in vehicle purchases.

Armizan noted that provisions similar to Lemon Law are currently included in the Consumer Protection Act 1999 (Act 599) under the ministry’s supervision.

They are also present in several acts and regulations across ministries and agencies in Malaysia, such as the Contracts Act 1950, the Sale of Goods Act 1957 and the Hire Purchase Act 1967.

Regarding the Malaysian Consumer Symposium 2024, Armizan said it aimed to gather feedback from stakeholders on proposals to strengthen the legal framework for Lemon Law in Malaysia.

He added that based on the symposium, all stakeholders, including industry players, have responded positively towards enhancing consumer rights protection through Lemon Law, thereby supporting the development of the nation’s automotive industry.