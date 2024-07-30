Federal gov’t needs to bear about RM235 mln to host SEA Games, ASEAN Para Games 2027

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal government will need to spend an estimated RM235 million to host the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games 2027, said Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said the amount is part of the total estimated cost of RM700 million for organising the biennial event, which if held, will use a co-hosting model with state governments.

According to Hannah, several state governments have expressed willingness to collaborate, including Sarawak, which has agreed to allocate RM350 million, half of the estimated cost, to host 18 types of sports for the SEA Games and eight types of sports for the ASEAN Para Games.

She said Sabah is willing to allocate RM100.528 million for staging 11 types of sports for the SEA Games and four types of sports for the ASEAN Para Games, while Penang has agreed to provide RM15 million for the organisation of billiards.

“There are also several other states that have written to us (the Ministry of Youth and Sports) expressing their agreement, but do not want to provide allocations,” she said during the oral question-and-answer session in the Dewan Negara today.

She was replying to a question from Senator Datuk Mohd Hisamudin Yahaya, who wanted to know the Cabinet’s decision regarding the organisation of the SEA Games 2027.

Hannah said the final decision will be made by the Cabinet in the near future, after considering all related aspects, including the impact of hosting the SEA Games and ASEAN Para Games 2027 on the national economy.

In response to a question from Senator Datuk Mustafa Musa who wanted to know if the government would provide a dedicated stadium for sepak takraw, Hannah said her ministry has given the Malaysian Sepaktakraw Association a list of stadiums managed by local authorities and state governments in the Klang Valley that are suitable for use.

“I have informed the association to first see which stadium is suitable and we can discuss how to share the stadium or through any possible cooperation.

“This method is used to ensure that we can save money while optimising the use of existing sports facilities,” she said.