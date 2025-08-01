Sapura Energy rebrands as Vantris Energy effective Aug 1

KUALA LUMPUR: Sapura Energy Bhd has officially rebranded as Vantris Energy Bhd, effective August 1, 2025.

The change follows regulatory approval from the Companies Commission of Malaysia under Section 28 of the Companies Act 2016.

The company stated in a Bursa Malaysia filing that the rebranding aligns with its proposed regularisation plan (PRP), which received overwhelming shareholder approval exceeding 99%.

The PRP, greenlit by Bursa Malaysia in June 2025, includes capital reconstruction, debt restructuring, fundraising, and a proposed exemption.

As part of the restructuring, Sapura Energy’s total borrowings will decrease from RM10.8 billion to RM5.6 billion, cutting interest expenses by over RM500 million annually.

“This deleveraging strengthens our financial position, paving the way for profitability and renewed stakeholder confidence,“ the company said.

Additionally, Malaysia Development Holding Sdn Bhd will invest RM1.1 billion in redeemable convertible loan stocks to support the fundraising initiative.

“The proceeds will settle outstanding payments to local oil and gas vendors, reinforcing our commitment to the industry ecosystem,“ Vantris Energy added. - Bernama